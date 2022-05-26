Cara Delevingne Upgrades Edgy Bandeau With Gold-Dipped Heels at Cannes Monot Dinner 2022

Cara Delevingne brought slick style to the Cannes Film Festival yet again — this time, at an intimate sunset dinner hosted by Monot. The model was joined by an array of stars wearing designer Eli Mizrahi’s slick dresses and bodysuits, including Winnie Harlow, Kat Graham, Indya Moore and Cindy Bruna.

The “Paper Towns” actress posed on the balcony at Villa Bagatelle, both solo and alongside friends like Mizrahi, Moore and Harlow. For the occasion, she wore a full Monot outfit consisting of a strapless white bandeau crafted in sharp triangular shapes. Complementing the daring top was a matching column skirt, which featured a back slit to allow for easier movement. Delevingne’s ensemble was finished with two glistening diamond necklaces, adding a dash of glamour to her edgy evening attire.

Cara Delevingne attends an intimate dinner hosted by Mônot at Villa Bagatelle during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monot

Eli Mizrahi and Cara Delevingne attend an intimate dinner hosted by Mônot at Villa Bagatelle during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monot

When it came to shoes, Delevingne boosted her look with a set of nude Balmain sandals — similarly to a navy pair she donned at the Festival’s celebratory dinner on Tuesday evening. On this occasion, the star’s unreleased Uma style included wide buckled ankle and thin toe straps atop lightly squared soles. Finishing the satin pair with a slick edge were metallic gold stiletto heels, totaling 3.75 inches in height. The pair complemented Delevingne’s neutral outfit while elevating it with a party girl-worthy edge.

Cara Delevingne attends an intimate dinner hosted by Mônot at Villa Bagatelle during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monot

A closer look at Delevingne’s Balmain nsandals. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monot

Sandals like Delevingne’s add a slick finish to any look, thanks to metallic hues and minimalist shapes. Styles with stiletto heels and supportive ankle straps have particularly grown in popularity, whether in flat or platform-soled styles. This year’s Cannes Film Festival has seen similar styles by Rene Caovilla, Saint Laurent and Dolce and Gabbana worn by Kylie Minogue, Virginie Efira and Sharon Stone, among other stars, as well.

Indya Moore, Winnie Harlow, Eli Mizrahi and Cara Delevingne attend an intimate dinner hosted by Mônot at Villa Bagatelle during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monot

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

