Cara Delevingne Flashes 6-Inch Heels in Extreme High-Slit Dress at amfAR Cannes Gala Red Carpet

Cara Delevingne isn’t one to shy away from a dramatic ensemble — and her latest red carpet look is the definition of daring. For the amfAR Gala at Cannes, the 29-year-old model walked the red carpet in a plunging black gown with a passionate silhouette.

For the fundraising event, Delevingne wore a striking long-sleeve black gown by Mônot with an ultra-low V neckline that dipped down to her left hip. The sleek gown also featured a long slit on the lefthand side of the dress, adding to the risqué vibes.

Cara Delevingne poses for photographers at the amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes International Film Festival on May 26. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Delevingne wore chunky black Balmain platform sandals with a 6-inch heel and an ankle wrapping strap. While she posed, she made sure to show off her footwear with a high kick on the red carpet.

She accessorized with a two-strand gold necklace featuring star pendants and a single drop earring in her left ear. The model pulled her blond hair up into a tight topknot, revealing her shaved undercut. For glam, Delevingne wore a smoky brown eye look and a deep berry lip.

Cara Delevingne poses for photographers at the amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes International Film Festival on May 26. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Delevingne has been at Cannes for several days, attending various events in Balmain garments.

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for AIDs Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.