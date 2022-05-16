Cara Delevingne Goes Viral Helping Style Megan Thee Stallion’s Risky Dress on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cara Delevingne played multiple roles at the Billboard Music Awards last night. Supermodel, red carpet stylist, and most of all, Megan Thee Stallion superfan.

While on the red carpet, Delevingne stood behind the superstar rapper advising her on how to pose to show off her custom gown until she eventually jumped into the shot to do it for her. The 29-year-old model lifted up Stallion’s brown and black train that draped behind her.

For the occasion, Delevingne went for a more understated look. She slipped into a black cropped long sleeve shirt with two thin straps that tied across her ribcage as well as a thick belt with silver detailing at the sides. She also wore a pair of black suit trousers with pleated detail at the belt line.

On her feet, she wore a pair of combat boots. The model accessorized with multiple thick gold necklaces layered over each other. She also wore a pair of orange aviator-styled sunglasses with a plastic frame.

Megan Thee Stallion smiled for the camera in a super sleek two-piece set. The top featured an ombre beige and brown hues with pleated detailing and thick plastic straps that ran across her shoulders. On the bottom, she wore a matching mini skirt with a slight cutout at her hip.

For footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer slipped into a pair of nude sandals with a big pink gem detail between her toes and a thin strap that ran around her ankle.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

