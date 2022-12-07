Camille Razat Sparkles in the Ultimate Disco Pumps With Feathered Trousers at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Camille Razat took French-girl style to dramatic heights — literally — at the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.” The romance show, which stars Razat, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21.

Razat arrived on the red carpet at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris, wearing a chic nude beige ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a crewneck long-sleeved top, tucked into a faintly darker-toned set of trousers covered in sprays of thin feathers. Adding another dimension to her outfit was an ornate long necklace crafted from purple, orange and deep red crystal beads, which snaked around her neck and across her torso for a sultry bejeweled effect.

Camille Razat attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Razat’s ensemble was complete with a stack of sparkling bracelets, bejeweled rings and deep purple eyeshadow. Dynamically dangling from her fingers was a pale tan satin top-handle bag by Roger Vivier — topped with a crystal-covered handle and the brand’s signature sparkling Strass crystal buckle.

Finishing Razat’s attire was a set of dramatic Valentino platform pumps. The model’s 2,450 Tan-Go style included thick pale beige leather soles and closed toes, complete with thin buckled ankle straps — all fully coated in sparkling crystals. The pair was finished with 6-inch block heels, creating a dramatic finish to Razat’s attire.

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The cast of “Emily in Paris” attends the show’s season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Razat’s shoe style is often edgy and chic. On the red carpet, the “Rock’n Roll” actress can be spotted in a range of heeled boots, pumps and sandals in both embellished and neutral hues, hailing from luxury brands including Celine. Since rising to greater fame from “Emily in Paris,” Razat has been tapped as an ambassador and campaign star for brands including Roger Vivier, L’Oreal Paris and Nodaleto. She’s also become a greater fashion fixture, attending runway shows for labels including Miu Miu, Fendi, Jean Paul Gaultier, Armani Privé and Lanvin.

