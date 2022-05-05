Camila Cabello Goes Grunge in Leather Dress & Sultry Boots at Variety Power of Women 2022 NY Red Carpet

Camila Cabello brought an edgy take to formal dressing on the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night.

The “Psychofreak” singer, who is one of the evening’s honorees, posed in a slick black leather dress for the occasion. The piece featured a strapless silhouette with a single asymmetric top strap, as well as a ruched texture. A draped side sash and asymmetric layered hem completed the daring piece. Cabello’s only accessories were two large diamond rings, allowing the dress to take center stage.

Camila Cabello attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

Worn beneath Cabello’s slick dress was a pair of matching boots. Her thigh-high style, crafted from black leather, featured pointed toes with stretchy uppers. Finishing the slick pair, layered over sheer black tights, were stiletto heels totaling least 4 inches in height. The style gave Cabello’s ensemble a sharp height boost while creating the foundation for a fully monochrome moment.

Variety‘s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Glasshouse in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime. The 2022 honorees include Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and Venus Williams (The Yetunde Price Resource Center). The evening will also find The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc.’s CEO Topeka K. Sam awarded with the event’s debut Social Impact Award, launched in partnership with Google.

