Camila Cabello Delivers Edgy Flower Power in Lace-Up Crop Top & Dramatic Skirt With Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Camila Cabello is stunning in florals for the 2022 Met Gala tonight in New York.

Camila Cabello at the 2022 Met Gala. CREDIT: Variety

Prabal Gurung dressed the singer’s dress, which consisted of a white lace-up crop top with a high neck. The lacing wrapped around the singer’s waist and under the bodice and through a cutout in the top. The top is sleeveless and simply divine, creating shape and structure.

The skirt is separate from the top, featuring tufts of multicolored flowers that look like they’re growing from each layer of the skirt. The skirt is long and voluminous with a lengthy train. Flowers dot each tier of the skirt, bringing color to the neutral dress.

The singer resembles a bride, ready to walk down the aisle in fashionable wears. The flowers are bursting from each layer in the skirt, creating a fun visual that is sure to stick with viewers and gala gowers for the rest of the night.

Cabello wore matching flowers in her hair to tie the look together and accessorized with dangling silver earrings with green accents.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

