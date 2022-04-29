Camila Cabello Shows Off Thigh-High Boots With High-Slit Crisscross Dress at Hispanic Federation Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Cabello showed up to the Hispanic Federation Gala in a look that was truly breathtaking last night.

Held at The American Museum of Natural History in NYC, the singer arrived in an all-white outfit. The look popped against the red carpet and featured statement boots that were easily shown off thanks to the gown’s thigh-high slit.

Camila Cabello at the Hispanic Federation Gala. CREDIT: Variety

Cabello’s stylist Rob Zangardi opted for a gown from designer Rick Owens. The fitted satin dress hit at a midi length and featured a high slit.

Designed to perfection, it had a high crew-cut neckline, long sleeves (apt for the chilly NYC weather) and lots of crisscrossed ruching on the bodice. She accessorized with silver drop earrings from Tiffany & Co.

As for her hair and makeup, Cabello stayed on trend and opted for a natural look. Her long hair was in soft loose waves and she wore a nude lip and a subtle cat-eye with champagne eye shadow to top it all off.

Cabello wore thigh-high boots that were in white patent leather to perfectly correspond with her white gown. The footwear featured a pointy toe, high heel and slouchy silhouette.

The singer has been on a bit of a kick with the thigh-high boots trend, even wearing a pair on “Saturday Night Live” for her most recent performance earlier in April.

