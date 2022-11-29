Busy Philipps Shines in Sequined High-Slit Dress With Metallic Crocodile Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022

Busy Philipps hit the red carpet dripping in sparkles while in attendance at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York yesterday. The “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a Rachel Gilbert dress, paired alongside a casual Magda Butrym jacket and strappy sandal heels.

Philipps’ look consisted of a midi dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. The garment was adorned with silver sequins and beads that trickled down towards the hem fitted with a daring bead-trimmed side slit.

Busy Philipps attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 28, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Overtop the glittering garment, Philipps styled an oversized black blazer with a boxy fit further enhanced by the outerwear’s wide shoulders. The actress debuted a new hair color, her tresses dyed a peachy pink and parted in the middle to amp up the drama. Philipps sported a burgundy mani and wore silver statement rings on every other finger for good measure, rounding out the look.

When it comes to Philipps’ style, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum has an affinity for bohemian-centric clothing that has a modern feel, much like her latest look. Philipps also wears garments like printed dresses, edgy jumpsuits, structured denim jackets and oversized suiting that speaks to her eye for versatility.

Adding a bit more shine to her look, Philipps strapped on crisscrossing silver sandals that featured bedazzled buckles and a wild embossed crocodile finish. The metallic style mirrored the silver beading on her dress, mimicking the gleam.

The Gotham Awards honor the top independent television series and films of the year with budgets under $35 million. The 2022 Awards, held in New York City by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, bestowed awards to projects including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Tar” and “Aftersun.” In addition to the evening’s competitive winners, the occasion also paid tribute to numerous individuals, including Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, the cast of “Fire Island” and the late Sidney Poitier.

