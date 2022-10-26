Busy Philipps Blooms in Floral Jumpsuit & Pointed-Toe Pumps at the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy Philipps blossomed at the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala held at the Lincoln Center in New York yesterday night.

The star showed out in a floral Dries Van Noten set which she paired alongside closet staple shoes. The full coverage floral look consisted of a long sleeve turtleneck top tucked into wide straight-leg trousers, the sleek style belted in the middle, effectively taking the waist and switching up the silhouette. The designer garment was made with a white fabric jazzed up with a blooming blue floral print.

Busy Philipps attends the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Reproductive Ri

The “Freaks and Geeks” actress accessorized with silver rings adorned with large jewels alongside dangling earrings and a circular chrome mini bag. Philipps took a simple route with her blond hair, the seasoned thespian styling them in a deep side part for some added drama.

Busy Philipps attends the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Reproductive Ri

On her feet, Philipps popped on sleek black pointed-toe heels that streamlined the outfit and created cohesion. The heels, which stand at around 3 to 4 inches tall, also featured a glossy finish that offered the ensemble an added texturally interesting detail. Pointed-toe pumps are a classic choice that many celebrities love for red carpet appearances.

When it comes to Philipps’ style, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum has an affinity for bohemian-centric clothing that has a modern feel, much like her latest look. Philipps also wears garments like printed dresses, edgy jumpsuits, structured denim jackets and oversized suiting that speaks to her eye for versatility.

Busy Philipps attends the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Reproductive Ri

Last we saw Philipps, the actress was kicking it at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert, playing host for the event. The 43-year-old wore a color-blocked sleeveless Plan C dress which she wore with of Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals with a holographic finish.

Shop staple black heels here.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Caiolea Pumps, $145.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Cylvie Pumps, $44.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60.

PHOTOS: Check out all the looks from Dries Van Noten’s Fall 2022 Women’s collection.