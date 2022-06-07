Bryce Dallas Howard Makes an Edgy Arrival in Cutout Dress & 5-Inch Heels at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Bryce Dallas Howard donned a daring look at her latest event. The actress hit the red carpet ahead of the Hollywood premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night in Los Angeles.

She stars as Claire in the film series, and reprised her role from “Jurassic World” in 2015. To the premiere, Howard wore a black floor-length dress from Alex Perry. The dress featured long sleeves, sharp structured shoulders, a slit down the back and a cutout design in the bodice. Howard kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her signature red locks down in loose waves.

Bryce Dallas Howard at the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ premiere on June 6. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Howard paired the peekaboo dress with trendy platform heels. Her black sandals featured an ankle strap for extra support and a thick, block heels that reached at least 5 inches. The towering pumps featured a rounded toe as well. Platforms have been getting the red carpet treatment as of late, from the Met Gala to the MTV VMAs.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum at the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ premiere on June 6. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Jurassic World: Dominion” completed its global tour with a premiere in Hollywood at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. The star-studded attendees included Heidi Klum, Lindsey Vonn, Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, Terry Crews and Pete Wentz. The film, which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, is the franchise’s sixth and final movie and debuts in theaters on June 10.