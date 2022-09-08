Brie Larson Glimmers in a Beaded Valentino Jumpsuit for the Premiere of Disney +’s ‘Growing Up’

Brie Larson attended the premiere of “Growing Up,” a new documentary coming to Disney + today. The event which took place yesterday at NeueHouse in Hollywood California, saw Larson dressed up in a daring beaded silver jumpsuit, making a statement at the event long after she left the red carpet.

The “Caption Marvel” star wore head-to-toe Valentino, the reflective jumpsuit sporting a high neckline and no sleeves, streamlining the silhouette. Fitted with wide legged trousers and gleaming embellishments, Larson surely had heads turning, the sparkling ensemble further amplified with an equally brilliant monogrammed belt around her waist.

Brie Larson attends Disney+’s “Growing Up” Red Carpet Premiere Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Larson wore her hair slicked up and back out of her face and accessorized with silver hoops and matching rings that mimicked the shine of her outfit

While you can’t see her shoes, Larson often includes comfortable and trendy styles in versatile hues and shapes into her daily rotation. Her go-to brands for fabulous footwear include Alessandra Rich, Miu Miu, Celine, Alexander McQueen and even Christian Louboutin among other recognizable names. Beyond her impressive blossoming acting career, the “Avengers: Endgame” actress has become a regular face in the fashion world, sitting front row at shows like Rodarte, Dior, and much more.

While in attendance at Rodarte’s Fall 2019 show in Los Angeles, Larson modeled a bright pink semi sheer frock featuring lace appliqués finished with a bow from Rodarte’s spring ’19 line, which was presented at NYFW last fall. The “Room” actress finished off her bold outfit with Christian Louboutin’s nude ankle-strap sandals, a closet staple.

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story.

