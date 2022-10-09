×
Brianne Howey Shines in Bronze Greek Goddess Gown at 2022 Go Gala

By Aaron Royce
By Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

BRIANNE
Brianne Howey gleamed at the 2022 Go Gala, supporting the nonprofit Go Campaign.

While arriving on the red carpet at Los Angeles’ City Market Social House on Saturday night, the “Ginny & Georgia” star wore a flowing Greek goddess-style gown. Her sleeveless number featured an orange-bronze hue, complete with a tied tiered bodice and a drop-waist skirt. A metallic silver clutch completed Howey’s ensemble.

Brianne Howey, bronze gown, goddess gown, pleated gown, Heels, Go Gala, red carpet, Go Campaign, Los Angeles
Brianne Howey attends the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Howey’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s likely the “Dollface” actress completed her outfit with a set of pointed-toe pumps or stiletto-heeled sandals in a tone that complemented or matched her gown. Both shoe styles were seen on numerous guests throughout the evening, including actress Bella Heathcote and the event’s co-host, Lily Collins.

Lily Collins, Prada, Cartier, silver heels, mesh dress, Bella Heathcote, Carolina Herrera, Casadei, green heels, crystal heels, Bella Heathcote, Carolina Herrera, Casadei, green heels, crystal heels, pumps, Heels, Go Gala, red carpet, Go Campaign, Los Angeles
Brianne Howey, Bella Heathcote and Lily Collins attends the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Go Gala was held in Los Angeles, supporting the Go Campaign nonprofit’s efforts to raise awareness and funds to improve orphans’ and vulnerable children’s lives. This year’s annual event at City Market Social House was co-hosted by Lily Collins, as well as Robert Pattinson and Ewan McGregor. The occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Bella Heathcote, Brianne Howey and Samuel Arnold.

