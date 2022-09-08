Brad Pitt Adds a Casual Twist to Red Carpet Dressing with Adidas Gazelle Sneakers for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt made a suave arrival at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, joining the cast of “Blonde” for the film’s premiere in Venice, Italy today. Pitt’s entrance introduced a new casual style of suiting, the actor pairing the formal wear with sneakers.

The smart suiting saw the “Bullet Train” actor wearing a fitted and buttoned up black suit jacket which he paired with sleek matching slacks. Beneath the outerwear Pitt wore a crisp white collared shirt fastened with a black bowtie, making the Academy award-winner look dapper.

Brad Pitt attends the Netflix Film “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Pitt laced up unconventional black low top Adidas Gazelle in “Core Black” fitted with contrasting white stripes running up the sides, the shoe brand’s signature. Traditional loafers and dress shoes seem to have lost momentum when paired with suits these days, given the silhouette is nothing new. While loafers and dress shoes will always have a place in professional dress, sneakers have made suiting more casual and accessible for all.

“Blonde” is an upcoming psychological biography film written and directed by Andrew Dominik which will premiere at the festival. Adapted from the 2000 biographical fiction novel of the same name, the film is an exaggerated take on the life of famed actress Marilyn Monroe. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 16, before its streaming release on Sept. 28, on Netflix.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

