Blake Lively Suits Up in Plunging Purple Blazer & Platform Heels For ‘The Music Man’ Opening Night on Broadway

Blake Lively attended “The Music Man” opening night on Thursday in NY with a slew of famous faces.

The Broadway show stars Hugh Jackman playing Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as the town’s librarian Marian. The revival has critics and audiences buzzing about everything from costuming to performances.

Lively was among the celebrity fans and arrived at the event in a feminine take on a suit by Sergio Hudson. The starlet was dressed in dark purple from head to toe, sporting high-waisted trousers and a silky purple top with a plunging neckline. The textural element the top brings is a refreshing touch, breaking up the otherwise flat outfit. Lively spruces up the look with a classic blazer in a similar purple hue, a smart and sophisticated choice. The trousers Lively sports are wide-legged, flaring at the bottom in order to give the pants some shape and movement. For accessories, Lively opts for a statement earring in a dark green that pops against her blond curls. Further accessorizing, the star dons some chunky gold rings, leaving her neck bare.

Blake Lively at The Music Man Opening Night on Broadway. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt

For footwear, the “Age of Adaline” star stepped into some purple platform pumps that paired nicely with the shape of her pants. The transition from the hem down to the daring pumps provides a natural shape that looks cohesive, bringing the look together in a simple but effective way. The fit of the suit is feminine and strong with the addition of a squared-off shoulder and wide pant legs.

Blake Lively’s shoes at The Music Man opening night on Broadway. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt

See how Lively styles combat boots for date night with Ryan Reynolds here.