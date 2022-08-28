Blackpink Drip In Designer Party Dresses & Heels With Unique Twists on MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

K-pop sensations Blackpink made their highly-anticipated red carpet debut at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Dressed in luxury labels, members of the South Korean girl group wore all-black from head to toe. Lisa was the outlier of the four, the Bvlgari global ambassador wearing a fitted black strapless jumpsuit with a train and cutouts from Celine. Flattering her feet, the main dancer wore winding sandals, the straps trailing upward.

Jisoo repped Christian Dior in a floral number with a delicate lacy see-through bodice and an A-line skirt. Going the more traditional route, the lead vocalist wore shiny pointed black pumps, adding to the elegance the botanical pattern brought to the table.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

As the current face of Chanel, it was only right that Jennie wore the French designer brand, and wore it well. The singer dressed in a black halter-style top decorated with silver stars, which she paired with a pleated black maxi skirt. For shoes, the singer donned black pumps with silver hardware.

Rosé rounded out the group in a sleek Saint Laurent long sleeve mini dress with a low hanging floral appliqué and a high neck. The “On The Ground” songstress also kept it classic, stepping into shiny black stiletto style pumps.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

