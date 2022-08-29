BlackPink’s Lisa Elevates Cutout Jumpsuit With Dramatic Skirt & Strappy Sandals on MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Lisa of the K-pop girl group Blackpink brought an edgy glamour to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. The dancer arrived alongside her group members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé in all-black attire. Blackpink will perform for the first time at the annual ceremony, which celebrates the best music videos of the past year and features unforgettable performances, tributes and appearances from the biggest stars in music.

Lisa made a grand arrival in a black jumpsuit. The garment was far from simple as it included a sweetheart neckline and triangle cutout on the bodice. The details didn’t stop there, the piece also had a fitted pants leg and floor-length skirt that draped at the back and delicately swept the floor as she walked.

BLACKPINK arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lisa accessorized with long beaded necklace that had a tassel at the end. For glam, she styled her straight and rounded out the look with winged eyeliner and a pink pout.

Sticking to a monochromatic vibe, Lisa completed her look with black sandals. The shoe style had an asymmetrical strap that ran along he ankle and sat on a thin stiletto heel.

(L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

