Billy Porter Gets Edgy With Spiked Shoulders & Plated Platforms on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

While Billy Porter is typically known for his glamorous red carpet looks, the actor showed off a more neutral, yet eye-catching outfit at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The “Pose” star stepped out in an entirely gray outfit by designer Rick Owens. The ensemble from the fall 2022 collection consisted of a long sweater with long sleeves and bold shoulders paired with a matching skirt, which trailed behind him as he walked the red carpet.

Billy Porter wearing a gray Rick Owens look featuring bold shoulders and a long skirt. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Cinderella” actor’s asymmetrical skirt gave way to platform boots in the same shade of gray that featured a chunky clear heel and a futuristic square toe design. He completed the look with some rings, an updo and dark eye makeup.

Billy Porter wearing a gray Rick Owens outfit complete with platform boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Porter has a history of hitting the red carpet in vibrant colors, vivid prints and fun hats. He’s also known for his collaboration with Jimmy Choo, which offers extended sizing.

A closer look at Billy Porter wearing gray platform Rick Owens boots featuring a chunky clear heel and futuristic square toe design. CREDIT: MEGA

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

