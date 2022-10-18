Pregnant Billie Lourd Flatters Her Baby Bump in Embroidered Dress & Diamonds for ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Billie Lourd took a formal approach to maternity style while on the red carpet for the “Ticket to Paradise” premiere.

Arriving to the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night, the “Scream Queens” star posed in a sweeping custom Louis Vuitton gown. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, her Nicolas Ghesquiere-crafted piece featured wide off-the-shoulder straps to form a ruched bodice, topped with vertical sequin-covered straps to create a cold-shoulder silhouette. Lourd’s attire flowed into a long skirt, embroidered with sparkling silver beading in the shape of floral leaves. A thin train and delicate circular diamond crop earrings completed her ensemble.

Billie Lourd attends the “Ticket To Paradise” premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Booksmart” actress’ style was not visible. However, it’s likely she donned a pair of coordinating flats or low-heeled pumps to give her gown a formal finish. Regardless of her shoes’ style, Lourd’s gown certainly brought an elegant take to maternity dressing with its sharp silhouette and glamorous embellishments.

Billie Lourd attends the “Ticket To Paradise” premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Diamond jewelry like Lourd’s has resurged on the red carpet as of late, with stars including Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz and Kate Beckinsale favoring timeless pieces in delicate silhouettes. A widespread penchant for romance and glamour seems to have ignited the anti-trend trend, embodying clear-stoned jewelry from a range of brands. Nadri’s newest offerings feature sparkling drop, chandelier and stud earrings that can instantly dress up any ensemble. Meanwhile, Katkim’s fall collection highlights emeralds and diamonds across sculptural huggies, hoops and dangling drops.

When it comes to footwear, the “Billionaire Boys Club” actress can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps by Dior, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Tom Ford. She’s also been spotted in metallic and block heels by Gucci and Louis Vuitton on the red carpet. For her stylish turn as Chanel #3 in “Scream Queens,” Lourd often wore affordable platforms from brands like Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Asos. She’s also been a fashion campaign star over the years, notably for J Brand and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.