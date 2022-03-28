Billie Eilish Goes Sky-High in Gucci Ruffled Dress & Vegan Chunky Boots on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Billie Eilish merged her two signature styles for a statement-making moment tonight at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, prior to performing during the ceremony.

The Grammy Award-winning musician hit the red carpet in a ruffled black gown by Gucci. Merging her recent aesthetic choices — vintage glamour and oversized silhouettes — the gown featured large allover textured ruffles in a wide silhouette. The piece gained a dash of elegance from an off-the-shoulder silhouette as well.

Billie Eilish attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

When it came to shoes, Eilish gave her look a rebellious edge with Demonia Cult’s platform boots. Though they weren’t fully visible beneath her dress’ large skirt, the pair featured black uppers and rounded toes — as well as ridged platform tiered soles that totaled at least 5 inches in height. The pair boosted Eilish’s look with a touch of grunge — contrary to the many high heels that stars wore during the occasion.

Billie Eilish attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

A closer look at Eilish’s boots. CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

