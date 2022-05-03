Billie Eilish Brings Green Glamour to Met Gala in 6-Inch Vegan Heels & Upcycled Gucci Dress

The only person who wouldn’t be intimidated by Billie Eilish’s impressive 2021 Met Gala look is, well, Billie Eilish.

For the 2022 gala tonight, Eilish wore a custom Gucci gown designed by Alessandro Michele and made entirely of upcycled materials. The event, which is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, raises funds for the costume institute’s exhibits.

Billie Eilish at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The ivory satin dress featured seafoam green down the sides of the bodice and matching embroidery down the length of the translucent mesh sleeves. The bodice features a lavender and beige flower corsage at the center, as well as visible clasps down the center. At the waist, the skirt gathers in the center allowing it to perfectly cascade around the hips. The back of the gown has a padded bustle and a train that features a cascading floral arrangement.

In the spirit of sustainability, Eilish paired the dress with beige platform heels made of vegan materials. For jewelry, she opted for a diamond choker as well as a black ribbon-style choker — both of which were perfectly displayed thanks to her opulent up-do.

This dress calls on the old Hollywood glamour of last year’s ensemble, which was an Oscar de la Renta gown with 15-foot-long train.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

