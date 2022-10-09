Billie Eilish Shines in Silk Pajamas and Lug-Sole Gucci Boots at 2022 Environmental Media Awards Gala

Billie Eilish took a relaxed approach to going-out style for the 2022 Environmental Media Awards gala.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed on the red carpet for the event alongside her mother, actress Maggie Baird. Both were awarded the EMA Missions in Music Award for their influence on sustainable behaviors, including their “Overheated” program that features clothing swaps and documentary screenings to promote sustainable activities. For the occasion, Eilish wore an oversized olive green silk collared shirt with an upper neck tie, as well as a matching set of pants, by Gucci. Both were covered in a swirling floral print, creating the appearance of luxe pajamas. Layered gold rings, necklaces and hammered drop earrings finished her outfit.

Billie Eilish attends the EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for WWD

Billie Eilish and Maggie Baird attend the EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for WWD

When it came to footwear, Eilish completed her ensemble with a pair of black lug-sole Gucci boots. The “Happier Than Ever” musician’s footwear appeared to feature faux leather uppers, crafted in a round-toed silhouette covered in the brand’s “GG” monogram. Finishing the set were thick rubber soles with ridged outsoles, likely totaling 2-3 inches in height. The pair gave Eilish an instant height boost, while remaining grungy and giving her ensemble a rebellious edge.

Baird was also elegantly dressed for the occasion, wearing a white collared blouse and sweeping navy silk skirt with sparkling diamond jewelry.

A closer look at Eilish’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for WWD

Billie Eilish attends the EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for WWD

The Environmental Media Awards (EMA) gala honors the entertainment industry’s environmental conservation efforts, as well as the actors, musicians and more that are passionate about the environment. This year’s ceremony at Los Angeles’ Sunset Las Palmas Studios was hosted by David Spade and Wendie Malick. 2022 Honorees included Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird, Nikki Reed and Bill Nye, as well as films and TV series including “Don’t Look Up,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Yellowstone.”

PHOTOS: Discover Eilish’s oversized style over the years in the gallery.