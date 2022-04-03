Billie Eilish Goes Goth in Blazer Cape Dress and Futuristic Boots at Grammy Awards 2022

Billie Eilish brought goth aesthetics to the future in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The Academy Award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in an oversized black dress with long sleeves and an asymmetric train. However, this wasn’t your standard LBD; her ensemble was designed to look like an oversized suit jacket draped across her front, with the back seams serving as the neckline. The piece included interior sleeves, as well as a silky slit knee-length skirt — mimicking blazer lining — and sharp accents shaped like lapels. Eilish finished the look with angular skinny sunglasses, gold huggie earrings, a delicate chain bracelet and layered rings.

Billie Eilish attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

When it came to shoes, Eilish continued her futuristic aesthetic with a pair of chunky boots. Her calf-high style appeared to feature black nylon sock-like uppers worn over black socks. Completing the pair were exaggerated rubber soles with a mix of rounded and squared shapes, adding to the edge of Eilish’s look.

A closer look at Eilish’s boots. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

