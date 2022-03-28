Beyoncé Returns to Oscars Stage in Green Feathered Dress and Heels for ‘King Richard’ Performance

Beyoncé took to the stage for her first live performance in two years at the 2022 Oscars — with an introduction by Serena and Venus Williams, no less.

Performing via a livestream played at the Dolby Theatre, the Grammy Award-winning singer completed a remote performance of “Be Alive,” which she sang for the soundtrack of “King Richard.” Her ensemble for the occasion, coordinating with her backup dancers and the tennis court setting, featured a custom tennis ball-green David Koma dress. The asymmetric sleeveless piece included a gauzy draped minidress with a feathered neckline and thin straps, complete with a trailing flared left leg. The right — featuring a thigh-high hem — was accented with a sparkling garter. Beyonce boosted her look’s glamour with matching gloves, diamond bracelets and large post statement earrings.

Beyoncé performs at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cementing the former Destiny’s Child member’s look was a set of matching green heels. The pair appeared to feature pointed toes with a wide ankle strap for added security. Though her heels were largely not visible, Beyoncé’s style likely included stilettos ranging from 4-5 inches in height, similarly to her past looks. The singer’s high heels created a monochrome moment that was both bold and punchy.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.