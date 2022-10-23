Beyoncé Gleams in Sequined Bra Gown with Jay-Z for Wearable Art Gala 2022

Beyoncé took her love of dramatic dressing to the red carpet with Jay-Z this weekend.

Before the 2022 Wearable Art Gala with Jay-Z, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new photo dump on Instagram. Styled by KJ Moody, the “Renaissance” musician wore a sweeping custom Gucci gown, a slim-fitting black satin number with a flowing tulle-trimmed train. Giving the piece additional glamour was a geometric white sequined bodice lined with black sequins and embellished with crystal-covered silver stars, creating a bra-like appearance. Beyoncé’s outfit was finished with a set of crystal fringed earrings, as well as a black satin minaudière, hot pink satin Dolce & Gabbana gloves and a set of slick black sunglasses.

For footwear, the “Break My Soul” singer ‘s shoes weren’t visible. However, based on her previous red carpet ensembles, it’s likely she opted to a set of coordinating or matching pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals to give her outfit a streamlined base.

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

PHOTOS: Discover Beyoncé’s boldest red carpet looks over the years in the gallery.