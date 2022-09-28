×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bette Midler Brings the Rainbow in a Christopher John Rogers Gown & Metallic Platforms to the ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” New York Premiere
Bette Midler’s Style Through the Years
Bette Midler’s Style Through the Years
Bette Midler’s Style Through the Years
Bette Midler’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery 14 Images

“Hocus Pocus” and Bette Midler have returned to the big screen for a sequel that premiered yesterday at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York. Midler joined the spooky movie’s cast and crew in a multi-colored Christopher John Rogers gown and hidden heels.

The Golden Globe Award-winner’s dress consisted majority of geometric thick black and white stripes set on a flowing fabric with a modest neckline. The long sleeves that accompanied the garment were striped midway with bright rainbow hues that contrasted the neutral tones. Midler wore a hot pink head wrap and accessorized with dangling silver earrings and a stand-out chunky ring that offered the ensemble a welcomed shine.

Related

Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Vibrant Christopher John Rodgers Paint Splatter Dress & Hidden Jimmy Choo Heels for 'Bardo' Premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Tracee Ellis Ross Kicks Up Her Heels in Technicolor Dress on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez's Son Maximilian Muniz Slips on Thong Sandals With Twin Emme in Paris on Honeymoon Trip

Bette Midler attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Bette Midler attends Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Midler elevated her look by slipping on a pair of purple metallic open-toe platforms that were almost invisible thanks to the length of her dress.

Midler has made a name for herself in Hollywood thanks to her impeccable singing and comedic talents on and off stage. Like her work, “The First Wives Club” actress’ taste in clothing is timeless, Midler and her team working to bring life to simple silhouettes with major potential.

The Broadway star’s fellow on-screen witch and friend Sarah Jessica Parker also attended the premiere, gracing the red carpet in colorful Armani Prive in pink and teal with whimsical beaded accents.

Bette Midler attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Bette Midler attends Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

“Hocus Pocus 2” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Friday, Sept. 30. The film, directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo, is a sequel to the Halloween classic released in 1993. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters. “Hocus Pocus 2” also added Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, and Lilia Buckingham to the cast.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad