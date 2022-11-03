Bella Poarch Laces Into Combat Boots with Leather Blazer Dress at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Poarch brought grunge style to the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Arriving in Simi Valley, Calif. for the occasion, the TikTok influencer wore a black leather ensemble that primarily featured a blazer minidress. Her piece included a leather paneling across wide curved lapels and long sleeves, cinched with a single black button. A black tube top and sparkling stud earrings completed her attire with a simple finish.

Bella Poarch attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

When it came to footwear, Poarch’s ensemble was finished with a set of bold platform boots. Her lace-up style featured knee-high black leather uppers, sharply knotted with thin laces. The round-toed silhouette was finished with thick ridged platform soles and chunky block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving the social media star a towering height boost.

A closer look at Poarch’s platform boots. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars modeling in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show in the gallery.