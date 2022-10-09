Bella Heathcote Gleams in Floral Dress and Emerald Heels at 2022 Go Gala

Bella Heathcote brought new meaning to “flower power” at the 2022 Go Gala, supporting the nonprofit Go Campaign.

While arriving on the red carpet at Los Angeles’ City Market Social House on Saturday night, Heathcote wore a shimmering blue gown by Carolina Herrera. Her sleeveless style featured a deep neckline and ankle-length hem, complete with allover metallic blue and pink floral embroidery. Heathcote’s ensemble was complete with a gold multi-layered Cartier necklace and fuchsia LarAllan clutch.

Bella Heathcote attends the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Heathcote complemented her dress with a glamorous set of Malone Souliers pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured deep green uppers, covered in matching sparkling crystals. A delicate strap topped each shoe, giving them a sharp touch. Completing the pair were stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, giving the “Neon Demon” actress a glamorous height boost and complementing her dress’ darker colors.

Brianne Howey, Bella Heathcote and Lily Collins attends the Go Campaign’s 2022 Go Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Go Gala was held in Los Angeles, supporting the Go Campaign nonprofit’s efforts to raise awareness and funds to improve orphans’ and vulnerable children’s lives. This year’s annual event at City Market Social House was co-hosted by Lily Collins, as well as Robert Pattinson and Ewan McGregor. The occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Bella Heathcote, Brianne Howey and Samuel Arnold.

