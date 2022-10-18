Bella Hadid Gleams in Champagne Michael Kors Collection Dress with Gilded Gladiator Sandals at Golden Heart Awards 2022

Channeling old Hollywood glamour, Bella Hadid attended the 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse yesterday in New York City. Taking inspiration from the likes of Marylin Monroe and Katharine Hepburn, Hadid wore a champagne-colored Michael Kors Collection dress and ascending footwear for the event hosted by God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors.

The outfit featured a long sleeve with a plunging neckline and a cascading a-line skirt. The sequined fabric was gathered inwards towards a central point around midway on Hadid’s waistline, cinching up the model’s silhouette. The Swarovski ambassador mixed metals, accessorizing simply with a chunky silver ring and dangling diamond earrings.

Bella Hadid attends God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on Oct. 17, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Hadid opted for gilded gladiator-style sandal heels secured in place with thin crisscrossing straps that climbed up the former “Model of The Year’s” calves, followed by thicker straps crossing over the tops of her feet. The gold sparkling shoes from DSquared2 were also accompanied by thin stiletto-style heels, around 3 to 4 inches tall, that made the tall runway model even taller.

Michael Kors and Bella Hadid attend God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on Oct. 17, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.