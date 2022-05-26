Bella Hadid Epitomizes Y2K Slickness in Vintage Gucci Gown & Satin Sandals at Cannes Film Festival ‘Broker’ Premiere

Bella Hadid’s fashion love affair with Y2K style and all things early 2000s has been ongoing for quite some time. That being said, it was only a matter of time before she stepped into a new level of fashion that instantly defined the era — AKA, Gucci’s renowned collections by Tom Ford. Heralded as a fashion gold standard, one of the 1990-2004 era’s most iconic dresses received the red carpet treatment from Hadid on Thursday afternoon — at the Cannes Film Festival, no less.

Bella Hadid attends the “Broker” premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

While attending the premiere of “Broker,” Hadid slunk onto the carpet in a skintight dress from Ford’s Fall 1996 collection for the Italian house. The slim-fitting column number featured long sleeves and a curved neckline, crafted from white jersey. Adding a sultry element to the piece was its iconic lone oval-shaped cutout, placed strategically over the hipbone. Covering the cutout to simultaneously draw attention and make a sharp divide was a rounded silver plate.

The look is Hadid’s latest to make a memorable splash at the Cannes Film Festival. Previously, she’s also made headlines for attending the Festival in a Schiaparelli black gown topped by a gold lung-shaped necklace in 2021, and a daring red silk Alexandre Vauthier dress with a waist-high slit in 2016.

Bella Hadid attends the “Broker” premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the Moschino muse let her minimalist dress take center stage by slipping into white satin sandals. Her style featured thin toe straps and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The stark pair created a monochrome moment for the occasion, while allowing the texture and silhouette of Hadid’s dress draw the most attention on the red carpet.

A closer look at Hadid’s sandals. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

This sultry glamour is what made Ford’s tenure at Gucci so legendary. The injection of sensuality and over-the-top drama can be seen in all of his designs for the Italian house, which became an instant hit from his debut solo-designed collection in 1994. The white gown Hadid wore, in fact, is one of his most iconic designs for the house, having even been on display in the brand’s Gucci Museo in Florence, Italy.

Bella Hadid attends the “Broker” premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

