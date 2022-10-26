Bella Hadid Delivers Sleek Style in Bodycon Dress & Pointy Pumps at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards with Father Mohamed Hadid

Dressed in dark blue, Bella Hadid attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha. The model was accompanied by her father, Mohamed Hadid.

The Dutch-Palestinian supermodel, who was photographed alongside legendary singer Paula Abdul at the event, made her mark in a silky bodycon dress and classic footwear.

Hadid’s dress was made of a shiny deep blue fabric feat an intense construction that carved out and defined her silhouette. The garment consisted of long sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt that was longer in the front and shorter in the back.

The model’s hair was slicked into a swooping side part kept out to frame her face, the rest tucked under a hood made of the same blue fabric and attached to the dress.

Complementing the bluish-black shift of her dress, Hadid wore a pair of sharp black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the Swarovski brand ambassador a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, not just Hadid.

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance, and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

Always one for making memorable appearances, Hadid also attended the “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” exhibition opening at the Museum of Islamic Art during Qatar Creates 2022. The star sported a full Schiaparelli look with surrealist black and gold pumps.

