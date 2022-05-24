Bella Hadid Hits High Notes in Dramatic Versace Opera Dress & Sharp Pumps at ‘L’innocent’ Cannes Film Festival Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid showed off her fashion credentials as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of “L’innocent (The Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today.

The supermodel exuded chic glamour as she arrived in a sleek and classy black Versace gown. The strapless number included a billowy, satin sash that hung from her waistline. The garment also had a modest, puffy train. Notably, Gianni Versace himself designed the gown for Austrian soprano and mezzo-soprano, Helga Dernesch, for a performance of the opera Salomé at Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy, in 1987.

Bella Hadid attends the premiere of ‘L’innocent’ (The Innocent) during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid on the red carpet at the ‘L’innocent’ (The Innocent)’ premiere during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

To keep things minimal, Hadid styled her signature brunette tresses in a bun and let a piece of her bangs frame her face. She accessorized with dainty earrings and diamond rings. Sharp winged eyeliner and a soft neutral pout was her makeup of choice.

For footwear, the media personality followed through with a monochromatic aesthetic by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The shoe style peeked out under her floor-length gown and featured a triangular pointed toe with a sharp stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Bella Hadid attends the premiere of ‘L’innocent (The Innocent)’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

