Becky G Gleams in Rose Gold Dress & Silky 6-Inch Heels on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Becky G shone at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles — thanks to a glamorous dress and sky-high heels.

The “Shower” singer hit the red carpet in a strapless sparkling Etro gown. The rose gold number featured a slim fit, as well as allover crystal embroidery and hip accents shaped like enlarged flowers. The elegant piece was completed with dazzling diamond rings and drop earrings for added glamour.

Becky G attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

When it came to shoes, Becky G’s footwear — though hidden beneath her gown’s train — hailed from Jimmy Choo. The singer tapped the brand for a pair of its Max platform sandals, which included thick soles, wide toe straps and buckled ankle straps in a plush nude silk. The set was finished with towering stiletto heels, totaling 6 inches in height. Becky G’s high heels played on her dress’ rosy pink tones, creating a complementary ensemble.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

