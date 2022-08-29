Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings covered in gemstones.

Becky G attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

For footwear, stylist Morgan Pinney finished Becky G’s outfit with a set of shiny sandals. Her silver pair featured a mirrored texture with thin ankle and curved peep-toe straps. Stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height completed the pair, creating a head-to-toe statement outfit that caught the light and was packed with dynamic texture.

Becky G attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

