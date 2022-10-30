Becky G Slinks in Gold Platform Heels and Sheer Skirt as Santanico Pandemonium at Carn-Evil Halloween Party

Becky G took a cinematic approach to dressing for Halloween, arriving at Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil party in daring style on Saturday.

The “Shower” singer posed on the red carpet in Los Angeles in an ensemble inspired by Santanico Pandemonium, Salma Hayek’s character in the 1996 vampire film “From Dusk Till Dawn.” For the occasion, her attire featured a similar cutout appearance: a deep purple bra-like crop top with rounded cups, complete with thong-style bottoms under a sheer skirt with a waist-high slit. Further tying into the Santanico aesthetic was a rounded metallic gold serpent accent, as well as a gold beaded skull appliqué. The musician finished her outfit with sparkling hoop earrings.

Becky G attends Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Becky G opted to go sky-high for Halloween. The “Fulanito” singer completed her attire with a towering set of platform sandals, featuring metallic gold uppers with thin toe straps. Thick platforms, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, complete the set with a streamlined boost — both matching her jewelry and holding their own to make a dynamic style statement.

A closer look at Becky G’s platforms. CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Platform heels are a go-to silhouette for Becky G, who often wears metallic or tonal pairs, as well as pointed-toe pumps, on the red carpet from brands including Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers by Nike and Adidas.

