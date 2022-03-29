Becky G Sparkles in Plunging Cutout Minidress & 6-Inch Heels at Elton John’s Oscars Party

Becky G brought daring glamour to the red carpet for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars party in West Hollywood, Calif., yesterday. The musician attended with numerous stars, including Heidi Klum, Charli D’Amelio and Lady Gaga.

The “Shower” singer arrived at West Hollywood Park in a glamorous hand-beaded minidress by PatBO. Created by Brazilian designer Patricia Bonaldi, the silver mesh piece featured a plunging neckline and sharp side cutouts. Matching circular silver beads, used for trim and a diamond-shaped overlay, created allover sparkle for a sleek finish. Completing the musician’s look were sparkling diamond rings and hoop earrings.

Becky G attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

When it came to shoes, Becky G’s sky-high footwear hailed from Jimmy Choo. The singer tapped the brand for a pair of its Max platform sandals, which included thick soles, wide toe straps and buckled ankle straps in metallic silver leather. The set was finished with towering stiletto heels, totaling 6 inches in height — just like the same pink style she wore on the Oscars red carpet. Becky G’s high heels played on her dress’ silver tones, creating a dazzling monochrome ensemble.

Becky G at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrated the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Top winners of the evening included Jessica Chastain (Best Actress), Will Smith (Best Actor), Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress) and Troy Kotsur (Best Supporting Actor). The event’s nominees included a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concluded with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

