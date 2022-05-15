Becky G Goes Glam in Purple Embellished, Feather Mini Dress & Soaring Platform Sandals at the Billboard Music Awards

At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Becky G hit the red carpet in a glamorous lavender look complete with sky-high heels.

The pop star stepped out in a light purple mini dress by Zuhair Murad featuring a one-sleeve design and crystal adornments throughout. She paired the unique feathered-embellished number with soaring platform sandals done in a silver metallic leather finish. The “Shower” singer pulled the head-turning look together with blinged-out Hueb earrings and rings by 64 Facets, Kallati and Djula.

Becky G wearing a light purple feather-embellished mini dress at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15th, 2022. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The 25-year-old, who just dropped her latest album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII.”

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Other performers tonight include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

Becky G wearing silver metallic platform sandals featuring an ankle-strap closure and soaring high heel. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

