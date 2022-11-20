×
Becky G Makes a Fierce Arrival in Bow Minidress & Towering Heels at American Music Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Becky G was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 American Music Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the “Shower” singer posed in a black velvet Monsoori minidress. Styled by Morgan Pinney, the sleek piece featured a silky sweeping train and wide flared shoulder accent, mimicking the pieces of a large knotted bow.

Becky G, Giuseppe Zanotti, Monsoori, dress, black dress, minidress, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, black heels, red carpet, American Music Awards, AMAs
Becky G attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Becky G’s ensemble was complete with elbow-length black gloves, as well as sparkling curved diamond stud earrings by Justdesi.

When it came to footwear, the “Mamiii” singer strapped into a set of sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. Her black style featured glossy patent leather uppers with thin ankle and slingback straps, complete with wide-toe straps and thick platform soles. Thin rectangular heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the set, giving her a soaring monochrome height boost.

Becky G, Giuseppe Zanotti, Monsoori, dress, black dress, minidress, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, black heels, red carpet, American Music Awards, AMAs
A closer look at Becky G’s platforms.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Becky G, Giuseppe Zanotti, Monsoori, dress, black dress, minidress, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, black heels, red carpet, American Music Awards, AMAs
Becky G attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John. 

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 AMAs.

