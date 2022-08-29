Bebe Rexha Embraces Edgy Glamour in Plunging Striped Dress & Platform Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Bebe Rexha brought a striking take to the LBD during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Break My Heart Myself” singer posed in a striped black dress by Vivienne Westwood. The sleek number featured a deep neckline with round draped off-the-shoulder sleeves, tied in the center to resemble a cinched bow.

Bebe Rexha attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Rexha’s ensemble was finished with an allover silky striped pattern, as well as a draped skirt that created a romantic twist. A thigh-high slit, as well as gleaming diamond rings, square-shaped earrings and two delicate necklaces — one a tennis necklace, the other a thin silver chain with a “B”-shaped pendant — finished her outfit.

Bebe Rexha attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. CREDIT: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

When it came to shoes, the “I’m A Mess” singer’s footwear was a pair of patent leather platform sandals.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

