Bebe Rexha Gets Dramatic in Voluminous Red Tulle Gown & Skintight Boots at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Bebe Rexha made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The “I’m a Mess” singer went for a monochromatic look, dressed in red from head to toe.

Bebe Rexha at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rexha’s red carpet-ready ensemble consisted of a romantic red tulle gown with loads of volume, the fabric gathered to create wide shoulders and an outrageous skirt that ballooned outwards.

The garment was belted in the middle, giving the outfit shape and definition by breaking through all the fabric. A lengthy train trailed behind the performer sprouting from the back of the dress, flowing down to the floor. Rexha added on see-through red gloves and adorned her fingers with geometric silver statement-making rings.

Related Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Punk Rock Style in Pin-Spiked Purple Suit & Studded Combat Boots at AMAs 2022 Red Carpet Lauren Jauregui Shines in Allover Crystal Gown & Hidden Heels on AMAs Red Carpet 2022 Sabrina Carpenter Sparkles in Oscar de la Renta Miniskirt & 5-Inch Stiletto Heels at American Music Awards 2022

Never one to shy away from bold hues, Rexha flattered her feet in sharp red thigh-high patent leather boots to match her gown that offered the star height thanks to their stiletto heels. The glossy thigh-highs played proportionately with the gown’s asymmetrical draped bubble hem.

Bebe Rexha at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Rexha’s rotation is often edgy and glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer prefers crystal-embellished sandals and sleek boots from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent.

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

Bebe Rexha at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2022 AMA’s.