Bebe Rexha Hits High Notes in Metallic Bodysuit & Shiny Boots on AMAs 2022 Stage

Bebe Rexha chose an attention-grabbing outfit for the 2022 American Music Awards tonight. The singer performed “I’m Good (Blue)” alongside David Guetta, a song that sampled Eiffel 65’s single “Blue (Da Be Dee)”.
For her performance, Rexha wore a black leather bodysuit with metallic fabric highlights with strategic cutouts over the chest and at the waist with mesh paneling. The bodysuit also featured a mandarin-style collar, built-in with a corset and dramatic shoulder padding.
Rexha wore her blond locks down. For makeup, she went with black and white graphic eyeliner and neutral lips. The singer styled the look further with a long silver manicure, adding to the metallic effect of the outfit.
To pull the entire look together, Rexha wore a pair of low-heeled pointed-toe black leather boots that featured small silver accents.
The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.