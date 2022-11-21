Bebe Rexha Hits High Notes in Metallic Bodysuit & Shiny Boots on AMAs 2022 Stage

Bebe Rexha chose an attention-grabbing outfit for the 2022 American Music Awards tonight. The singer performed “I’m Good (Blue)” alongside David Guetta, a song that sampled Eiffel 65’s single “Blue (Da Be Dee)”.

For her performance, Rexha wore a black leather bodysuit with metallic fabric highlights with strategic cutouts over the chest and at the waist with mesh paneling. The bodysuit also featured a mandarin-style collar, built-in with a corset and dramatic shoulder padding.

Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rexha wore her blond locks down. For makeup, she went with black and white graphic eyeliner and neutral lips. The singer styled the look further with a long silver manicure, adding to the metallic effect of the outfit.

To pull the entire look together, Rexha wore a pair of low-heeled pointed-toe black leather boots that featured small silver accents.

Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.