Bailey Bass Steps Out in Satin Suiting and Sharp Pumps for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Bailey Bass made a sharp entrance at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Bass, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver.

Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “Interview with the Vampire” actress posed in a deep navy and black satin suit from Parisian brand Dice Kayek. Styled by Andrew Gelwicks, her ensemble included a paneled tie-accented top and trousers cinched with a buckled leather belt, layered atop with a formal sharp-lapeled blazer. Finishing Blass’ ensemble with a futuristically glam finish was a bejeweled David Yurman ring, as well as Ming Yu Wang New York’s $250 silver Verge statement earrings, strung with polished topaz and pearl beads.

Bailey Bass attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

(L-R) Jon Landau, James Flatters, Bailey Bass, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Jack Champion attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bass slipped into a set of slick pointed-toe pumps. The “A Gift of Murder” actress’ style included black patent leather uppers with sharp triangular toes, complete with lightly ridged soles for added traction. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height gave the set a height-boosting finish, adding a dynamic base to her attire.

A closer look at Bass’ pumps. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Bailey Bass attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Bass wears monochrome and tonal dresses and suiting from Fendi, Bach Mai, Dion Lee and other luxury labels for appearances. Her footwear is often equally slick and chic, including neutral or color-coordinated pumps, boots and strappy sandals by brands including Kaiwen Yen, Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse sneakers.

