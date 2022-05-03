Bad Bunny Balls Out In Burberry Trench Dress & Retro-Inspired Shoes at Met Gala 2022

Many celebrities were exploring what American fashion and gilded glamour meant to them at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in New York. One of those entertainer who did so in striking style was Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican rapper wore a classic Burberry trench in tan with exaggerated sleeves. The balloon sleeves gave the ensemble dimension, sculpting the musician’s silhouette.

Bad Bunny at the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” held on May 2, 2022 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. CREDIT: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Bunny, otherwise known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also wore a white button-down top under the coat that peeked out just above the collar.

On his feet, Bunny wore a tan and white dress shoe. The rapper wore a black tie and placed gold flowers in his quaffed hairdo.

The style is very fitting of the Gilded Age, the star exploring a more traditionally feminine-inspired style for his updo. The jacket is regal thanks to the balloon sleeves and almost mimics a leg of mutton sleeve popularized in the mid to late 1820s before it was traded in for a more subtle style. The look certainly hits the mark in terms of the theme just as well as the hair, making for one of the standout looks of the night.

Related Dakota Johnson Brings Sheer Drama in Shiny Bodysuit & Curvy Pumps on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Chloe Bailey Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Winged Collar & Gold Sculptural Dress at Met Gala 2022 Jared Leto Had Everyone Seeing Triple at Met Gala 2022 With Gucci's Alessandro Michele & Fredrik Robertsson

Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

See more Met Gala 2022 red carpet arrivals.