Ayesha Curry Delivers Edgy Drama in Sculpted Versace Body Armor, Big-Toe Heels & Beaded Micro Mini Skirt With Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry joined her NBA star husband Steph on the red carpet in one of her edgiest outfits yet on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The couple attended the event on ESPY Awards night, where they both chose more formal options when they walked its official red carpet alongside their children. But for the more toned down affair, Ayesha left behind traditional dress codes and opted for a statement-making look by Versace.

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry on the red carpet on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Ayesha Curry wears Versace with Christian Louboutin sandals at a red carpet event on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Curry slipped into a black shiny top that resembled body armor. The reflective halter tank was layered over a high-waisted beaded skirt in black with a dark purple, curvy hem.

The risky skirt was covered with sparkles that traveled down to the colorful trim. Curry wrapped a cropped black leather jacket over one of her shoulders for a nonchalant-but-chic vibe.

Curry kept her dark locks down and parted in the middle with defined waves that was reminiscent of the same style she wore for her official arrival at the ESPYS. Curry’s makeup was smokey and edgy, all topped off with a nude lip.

Ayesha Curry wears Versace with Christian Louboutin sandals on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Ayesha Curry wears Christian Louboutin on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

She stepped into black sandal heels by Christian Louboutin with metal eyelet detailing on thick straps. The brand’s Sandaclou straps secured around Curry’s ankles, crisscrossing down her feet adorned with the metal hardware that matched the metalwork on the actress’ leather jacket. The remainder of the heels are quite normal, each shoe featuring rounded peep-toes with the big toe on each heel separated with a strip of fabric.

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Ryan Curry, and Riley Curry at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

