Ayesha Curry Boosts Baggy Menswear Top With Peekaboo Bralette & Platform Heels at the ‘Nope’ Premiere With Steph Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry at 'Nope' premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry showcased their coordinated couple style while attending the premiere of Jordan Peele’s “Nope” held at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. Ahead of his hosting duties at the ESPY’s awards on Wednesday, Steph stepped out to enjoy a date night with his wife.

Ayesha led the way at the star-studded affair. The cookbook author and television personality put feminine touches on a menswear-inspired ensemble. She wore an oversized beige top, which gave the illusion of a jacket due to its billowy sleeves, slanted pockets and button details throughout.

Ayesha teamed the neutral-colored garment with a plunging bralette and sheer tights. The “Charming” actress added edgy elements to her look with a silver choker chain necklace and midi rings. She styled her hair into a high ponytail and opted for a sultry smokey eye with a matte nude pout.

Steph kept it cool and casual for the night out. The Golden State Warriors champion wore a black and white knit sweater with baggy grey pinstriped trousers and patent leather loafers.

When it came down to footwear, Ayesha boosted her height with black platform heels. The shoe style included a chunky triangular outsole and sat atop a stacked block heel.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The thriller film follows ranch owners OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer)’s attempts to document a U.F.O. after random objects begin falling from the sky. The event’s red carpet was equally star-studded, with appearances made by Pamler and Kaluuya, in addition to Steven Yeun, Kelly Rowland and Brandon Perea.

