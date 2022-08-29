Avril Lavigne Revives ‘Let Go’-Era Y2K Goth Trends in Versace Cargo Pants, Corset Top & Combat Boots on MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Avril Lavigne proved the ultimate fashion statement is referencing oneself, which she did at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. The singer is nominated for this year’s Best Alternative Video for her video “Love It When You Hate Me,” which features singer Blackbear.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night with fiancé Mod Sun, the “Bois Lie” singer posed in an all-black Versace outfit. In a reference to her debut album “Let Go” — which turned 20 years old this spring — Lavigne opted for a pair of large cargo pants, similar to the style she wore on the record’s cover. Paired with this was a long-sleeved black bodycon top with built-in corset wiring, adding a romantic edge to the grungy pants. Lavigne finished her outfit with a layered silver wallet chain — another “Let Go” era reference — attached to a buckled belt, also by Versace.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

For footwear, the “Love Sux” musician’s shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely she continued the self-reference in a pair of combat boots; the style has also been one of her go-tos on and off red carpets for decades. On the shoe front, Mod Sun complemented his outfit in edgy style with a pair of black patent leather combat boots, which sharply contrasted his bleached denim jacket and jeans.

Avril Lavigne attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.