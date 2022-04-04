Avril Lavigne Embodies Rock and Roll Glam in Ruffled Gown and Studded Wedges at Grammy Awards 2022

Avril Lavigne gave rock and roll a glamorous makeover at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Lavigne arrived with beau Mod Sun in a sweeping black tulle gown. Featuring a ruffled maxi skirt with a daring thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, the piece gained added drama from black feathered shoulders. The singer completed her look with a wrapped belt featuring white “Love Sux” lettering — an homage to her new album — as well as delicate gold and diamond necklaces.
For footwear, the “Let Go” musician’s shoe choice was equally punk: a pair of black leather wedge heels. Featuring thick platform soles totaling at least 5 inches in height, the style included slingback, ankle and toe straps for added security. Completing the pair was silver spike detailing, elevating Lavigne’s look with an unexpected and bold edge.
The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.
