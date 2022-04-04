×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Avril Lavigne Embodies Rock and Roll Glam in Ruffled Gown and Studded Wedges at Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
ALavigne
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
View Gallery 64 Images

Avril Lavigne gave rock and roll a glamorous makeover at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad