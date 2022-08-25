×
Avril Lavigne Channels Shania Twain in Leopard Outfit and Combat Boots at ACM Awards 2022

Avril Lavigne paid tribute to Shania Twain while onstage at the 2022 ACM Awards.

While presenting Twain with the ACM Poet’s Award on Wednesday night, the Killstar collaborator channeled Twain’s own 1998 “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video in a hooded leopard outfit. Her similarly-printed ensemble featured a twist on Twain’s iconic monochrome look, giving it a punk rock spin from a pleated minidress with leather trim, silver zipper and stud accents. A leather bustier-esque zipped black leather vest accented with pyramid studs finished Lavigne’s ensemble.

Avril Lavigne, ACM Awards, red carpet, Shania Twain, award, red carpet, leopard dress, outfit, vest, boots, combat boots, leather boots, black boots, lace up boots
Avril Lavigne arrives at the 2022 ACM Awards in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
Avril Lavigne, ACM Awards, red carpet, Shania Twain, award, red carpet, leopard dress, outfit, vest, boots, combat boots, leather boots, black boots, lace up boots
Avril Lavigne welcomes Shania Twain onstage at the 2022 ACM Awards in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

For footwear, the Grammy Award-nominated musician finished her outfit in true punk style, pairing her ensemble with a set of combat boots. Her black pair included a lace-up silhouette with ridged soles, rounded toes and leather uppers. The set added an edgy finish to her ensemble, solidifying it as another rock n’ roll-worthy outfit in Lavigne’s repertoire.

Avril Lavigne, ACM Awards, red carpet, Shania Twain, award, red carpet, leopard dress, outfit, vest, boots, combat boots, leather boots, black boots, lace up boots
Avril Lavigne performs at the 2022 ACM Awards in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
