Aubrey Plaza Gets Fiery in Stella McCartney Red Cutout Dress & Matching Heels for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere

Aubrey Plaza hit the blue carpet alongside her fellow cast members for the season two premiere of HBO’s original series “The White Lotus”. The event, which was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles yesterday night, saw Plaza clad in crimson from head to toe.

Plaza’s dramatic premiere look consisted of a red floor-length Stella McCartney dress featuring an asymmetrical shoulder detail and a geometric side cutout that upped the risk factor. The former “Parks and Recreations” star’s dress was also fitted with a high slit that ran up the side, allowing for a peek at Plaza’s shoes. The comedian styled her look around brilliant chunky gold rings and coordinating hoops that brought the bling while breaking up all the red.

Aubrey Plaza at the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” held at Goya Studios on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

As for footwear, Plaza stepped into a pair of red sandals accompanied by thin stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches, that offered the thespian a slight boost. A closet staple for many, Plaza included, the footwear was secured in place with thick straps running across the tops of her feet and around her ankles.

Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

“The White Lotus” is an American comedy-drama anthology television series created by Mike White. The program follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by exploits and misadventures over a week-long period. The second season will be set in Sicily and will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The season will consist of seven episodes.

