Aubrey Plaza Styles Sparkling Crop Top & Slit Skirt With Gold Gladiator Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022

Aubrey Plaza brought sparkles to the red carpet for the 2022 Gotham Awards.

The “White Lotus” star glittered for the occasion at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in a two-piece outfit. Her ensemble featured an off-white crop top and matching long skirt, each with a slim fit. In a daring move, her skirt included a slick thigh-high slit. Plaza’s ensemble was also covered in minuscule silver crystals, which caught the light to create a sparkling statement. Her outfit was complete with diamond stud earrings.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Gotham Film

When it came to footwear, Plaza opted to go for gold. The “Emily The Criminal” actress elevated her look with a pair of metallic sandals, featuring yellow-gold soles with thin crossed-toe straps. The set was complete with thin straps that wound around Plaza’s calves, creating a gladiator sandal-like effect. Though their heels were not visible, it’s likely the set was completed with 3-4-inch stiletto heels for a slick height boost.

A closer look at Plaza’s sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Gotham Film

The actress also had a sweet reunion while onstage at the event with Adam Scott, her co-star from the hit television series “Parks & Recreation,” which the pair starred in from 2009-2015.

Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott speak onstage during The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Gotham Film

The Gotham Awards honor the top independent television series and films of the year with budgets under $35 million. The 2022 Awards, held in New York by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, bestowed awards to projects including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Tar” and “Aftersun.” In addition to the evening’s competitive winners, the occasion also paid tribute to numerous individuals, including Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, the cast of “Fire Island” and the late Sidney Poitier.

