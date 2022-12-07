Ashley Park Goes for Gold in Sparkling Dress & Bulgari Jewels at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere

Ashley Park was a gold vision at the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris” yesterday. The romance show, which stars Park, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21.

While arriving at the Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris for the occasion, Park posed on the red carpet in a shining gold gown by Valentino. Hailing from the brand’s resort 2023 collection, the Tony Award-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a curved sleeveless bodice and draped skirt coated in light-catching sequins. A matching coat complemented the gown with a shimmering finish.

Ashley Park attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For added extravagance, Park glamorously layered her outfit with a gold and diamond serpentine collar necklace and bangle, as well as layered rings, post and hoop earrings from Bulgari — plus a full beauty look and fragrance from Christian Louboutin Beauty.

For footwear, the “Girls 5Eva” star’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she wore a set of pointed-toe pumps, platforms or heeled sandals from either Louboutin or Valentino. Both brands have tapped Park as a muse this year, and she’s embraced the role from frequent appearances in their footwear on and off the red carpet.

Ashley Park attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The cast of “Emily in Paris” attends the show’s season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The Tony Award-nominated actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

